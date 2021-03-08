Daily record: Monday, March 8, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Isaksen, Donavan James, 10/11/2001, homeless, Rock Island; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Feb 5 on burglary without causing damage; $3,969 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 72 days credit time served, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on burglary.
Jensen, James Allen, 1/18/1980, of 1935 W. 40th St., Apt. 119, Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 19 on aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle; $1,299 fine/cost, 30 months probation, 249 days credit time served.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Browne, Theodore T., 2/4/1972, of 2017 9th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment Jan. 7 on possession of controlled substance; $725 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Huston, Annastacia M., 7/21/1983, of 15602 34th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 27 on DUI; $3,008 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.
Jepsen, Eric E., 1/21/1976, of 1903 Timber Ridge Dr., Port Byron; charge dismissed Jan. 22 on DUI.
Lewis, Joseph AC, 8/9/1986, of 1140 E. 37th St., Apt 205, Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 13 on DUI; 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.