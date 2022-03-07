Daily record: Monday, March 7, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Fields, Albert Lee, 4/28/1991, of 7111 N. Oak St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 17 on aggravated UUW/vehicle/no FOID; $2,119 fine/costs, 24 months probation. Charge dismissed on aggravated UUW/vehicle/no FOID and aggravated assault to peace officer/fireman/ER worker.

Gilliam, Kylar M., 11/20/1998, of 1200 W. 8th Ave., Milan; charge dismissed Feb. 17 on DUI; $2,824 court costs.

Lam, Ronald, Jr., 1456 W. 4th ST. #2, Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 15 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $4,685 fine/costs, 48 months probation. Charge dismissed on two counts of possession of controlled substance.

Simmons, Ashley Lynn, 11/25/1986, of 2216 7th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 15 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,761 fine/costs, 49 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession hypo/syringe/needles/1st.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Morales Ixtepan, Rafael, 10/24/1989, of 1208 45th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 17 on DUI; $2,743 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Nunez Cruz, Oscar, 11/21/1994, of 418 16th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 15 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Smith, Gerald R, 7/28/1982, of 1901 16th St., Apt. C, Silvis; guilty finding entered Feb. 15 on DUI; $2,733 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.

Voss, Anthony J., 4/5/2001, of 2533 31st St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 17 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

