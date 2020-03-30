Daily record: Monday, March 30, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Williams, Joshua, 3/11/1995, no address provided, Silvis; guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $439 fine/costs, 453 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/injure and misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm.

Williams, Kantrell Lamar, 7/26/1988, of 930 19th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 16 on possession of meth less than five grams; $5,047 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Smith, Esther E., 8/12/1956, of 430 S. Elm St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on possession of controlled substance; $1,425 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service.

St. Dennis, Kandy M., 12/25/1961, of 203 N. Grove St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Jan. 30 on false alarm/complaint to 911; $1,475 fine/costs, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS