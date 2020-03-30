Daily record: Monday, March 30, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Williams, Joshua, 3/11/1995, no address provided, Silvis; guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $439 fine/costs, 453 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/injure and misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm.
Williams, Kantrell Lamar, 7/26/1988, of 930 19th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 16 on possession of meth less than five grams; $5,047 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Smith, Esther E., 8/12/1956, of 430 S. Elm St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on possession of controlled substance; $1,425 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service.
St. Dennis, Kandy M., 12/25/1961, of 203 N. Grove St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Jan. 30 on false alarm/complaint to 911; $1,475 fine/costs, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Huff, Virgil L., 3/30/1970, of 5525 S. Princeton Ave., Chicago; charge dismissed Jan. 16 on DUI; $10 court costs.
Jenkins, Jason W., 8/16/1988, of 512 E. Orange St., Geneseo; charge dismissed Jan. 27 on DUI.
Kenny, Shawn P., 4/23/1979, of 17902 Kentville Rd., Tiskilwa, Ill.; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 21 on DUI; $2,908 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Galvin, Nicholas A., 6/29/1981, of 1857 43rd St., Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision Feb. 26 on DUI; $2,659 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Glenn, Shalonda V., 12/19/1983, of 742 21st Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed Feb. 18 on DUI.
Guzman, Ruth A., 10/13/1984, of 2507 214th St. N. #161, Port Byron; withheld judgment/supervision Feb. 26 on DUI; $2,510 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
