Daily record: Monday, March 29, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Pyles, Justin T., 6/4/1985, of 1005 W. 2nd St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 22 on kidnaping/secretly confine; $1,049 court costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated domestic battery and aggravated domestic battery/strangle and domestic battery/harm/1-2 previous conviction.

Pyles, Justin Thomas, 6/4/1985, of 6702 34th St. Ct., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 22 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,648 court costs.

Rigsby, Eddie D., Jr., of 1828 14th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 22 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; $1,446 fine/costs, two years DOC.

Sandberg, Austin J., 1/7/1996, of 1901 N. Lewis St., Waukegan, Ill.; charge dismissed Feb. 25 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Lane, Joshua Allen, 2/26/1984, of 2604 47th St., Moline; withheld judgment March 3 on DUI; $2,633 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.