Daily record: Monday, March 1, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Braxton, Omari Ladon, 7/12/2002, of 2630 N. Concord St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 12 on misdemeanor carry/possess firearm/1st; $1,174 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 45 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony possession of stolen firearm.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Taylor, Cassel O R, 12/3/1997, of 209 Rose St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 7 on possession of controlled substance; $825 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail.

Taylor, Cassel O R, 12/3/1997, of 1209 Rose St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 7 on felony possession of controlled substance; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Dec. 7 on felony possession of controlled substance; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered on felony aggravated battery/public place; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravate battery/public place and misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact and misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm.