Daily record: Monday, June 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Gordon, David James, 8/28/1980, of 322 6th St., Colona; guilty finding entered May 1 on felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS; $3,969 fine/costs, four years DOC. Guilty finding entered May 1 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; four years DOC. Guilty finding entered May 1 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/public place. Charge dismissed May 1 on aggravated fleeing/21 mph over/2nd. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm.
Haggins, Tyrese, 3/20/1994, of 3700 5th St., Apt. G2, Rock Island; guilty finding entered May 1 on burglary; $1,469 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered May 1 on aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Hilligoss, Terry T., 11/22/1974, of 4715 11th St. 52, Rock Island; guilty finding entered May 1 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $939 fine/costs, 12 months probation, 180 days in jail, 34 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and misdemeanor interfere report domestic violence.
