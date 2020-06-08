Daily record: Monday, June 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Gordon, David James, 8/28/1980, of 322 6th St., Colona; guilty finding entered May 1 on felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS; $3,969 fine/costs, four years DOC. Guilty finding entered May 1 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; four years DOC. Guilty finding entered May 1 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/public place. Charge dismissed May 1 on aggravated fleeing/21 mph over/2nd. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm.