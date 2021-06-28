Daily record: Monday, June 28, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Murphy, Marian, 6/8/1963, of 2013 W. 7th St., Concordia, Kans.; charge dismissed June 9 on two counts of aggravated batter/peace officer.

Randalls, Christopher, 10/27/1998, of 3700 5th St,. Apt. C8, Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 3 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $184 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, nine days credit time served, two days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Perez, Juan P., 10/27/1973, of 2223 S. 58th Ct. Floor 2, Cicero, Ill.; charge dismissed April 23 on drive/violate Illinois motor carrier law.