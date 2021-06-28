 Skip to main content
Daily record: Monday, June 28, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Murphy, Marian, 6/8/1963, of 2013 W. 7th St., Concordia, Kans.; charge dismissed June 9 on two counts of aggravated batter/peace officer.

Randalls, Christopher, 10/27/1998, of 3700 5th St,. Apt. C8, Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 3 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $184 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, nine days credit time served, two days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Perez, Juan P., 10/27/1973, of 2223 S. 58th Ct. Floor 2, Cicero, Ill.; charge dismissed April 23 on drive/violate Illinois motor carrier law. 

Sarazen, Robert H., 7/23/1937, of 36 Kershaw Ct., Colona; charge dismissed April 29 on felony aggravated kidnapping/under 13/intellectual disability and felony kidnaping/force or threat and felony unlawful restraint and felony aggravated battery/public place and misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. 

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Johnson, Christopher Lee, 8/31/1990, of 216 N. Depot St., Annawan; withheld judgment with supervision April 28 on DUI; $2,758 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service.

