Daily record: Monday, June 28, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Murphy, Marian, 6/8/1963, of 2013 W. 7th St., Concordia, Kans.; charge dismissed June 9 on two counts of aggravated batter/peace officer.
Randalls, Christopher, 10/27/1998, of 3700 5th St,. Apt. C8, Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 3 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $184 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, nine days credit time served, two days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Perez, Juan P., 10/27/1973, of 2223 S. 58th Ct. Floor 2, Cicero, Ill.; charge dismissed April 23 on drive/violate Illinois motor carrier law.
Sarazen, Robert H., 7/23/1937, of 36 Kershaw Ct., Colona; charge dismissed April 29 on felony aggravated kidnapping/under 13/intellectual disability and felony kidnaping/force or threat and felony unlawful restraint and felony aggravated battery/public place and misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.