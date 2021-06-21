Daily record: Monday, June 21, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Franks, Jessica R., 11/27/1979, of 107 5th St., Carbon Cliff; guilty finding entered June 7 on possession of controlled substance; $3,865 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Guilty finding entered June 7 on possession of controlled substance; 24 months conditional discharge.
Garrison, Jesse Hollister, 3/12/1979, of 543 34th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed June 8 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $100 court costs.
Gilmore, Salfreler M., 7/9/1997, of 1546 12th Ave., Apt. 3, Moline; withheld judgment June 7 on possession of controlled substance; $3,385 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Johnson, Johnathan F., 12/18/1998, of 1310 25th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered April 13 on aggravated DUI/no valid drivers license; $2,334 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 10 days home confinement. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/no valid drivers license.