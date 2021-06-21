 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Monday, June 21, 2021
0 Comments

Daily record: Monday, June 21, 2021

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Franks, Jessica R., 11/27/1979, of 107 5th St., Carbon Cliff; guilty finding entered June 7 on possession of controlled substance; $3,865 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Guilty finding entered June 7 on possession of controlled substance; 24 months conditional discharge. 

Garrison, Jesse Hollister, 3/12/1979, of 543 34th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed June 8 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $100 court costs.

Gilmore, Salfreler M., 7/9/1997, of 1546 12th Ave., Apt. 3, Moline; withheld judgment June 7 on possession of controlled substance; $3,385 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Johnson, Johnathan F., 12/18/1998, of 1310 25th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered April 13 on aggravated DUI/no valid drivers license; $2,334 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 10 days home confinement. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/no valid drivers license.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Deakin, Kaler D., 10/15/1997, of 22049 E. 1950th St., Geneseo; withheld judgment with supervision April 15 on DUI; $3,208 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, 100 hours public/community service, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

One dead after a truck hit pedestrians at a Florida Pride parade

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News