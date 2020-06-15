Daily record: Monday, June 15, 2020

Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Orosco, Ashley E., 12/4/1990, of 116 State St., Carbon Cliff; guilty finding entered May 27 on misdemeanor retail theft/displayer merchandise/less than $300; $4,670 fine/costs. Charge amended/reduced on felony possession of meth/five less than 15 grams. Withheld judgment on felony possession of meth less than five grams; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.