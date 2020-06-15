Daily record: Monday, June 15, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Orosco, Ashley E., 12/4/1990, of 116 State St., Carbon Cliff; guilty finding entered May 27 on misdemeanor retail theft/displayer merchandise/less than $300; $4,670 fine/costs. Charge amended/reduced on felony possession of meth/five less than 15 grams. Withheld judgment on felony possession of meth less than five grams; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.
Steele, Jamie Sue, 9/20/1971, of 814 5th Ave., Camanche, Iowa; guilty finding entered May 27 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $5,315 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered May 27 on possession of meth less than five grams; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Cribb, Jamie Lin, 2/24/1976, of 1836 30th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision June 5 on DUI; $2,463 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Finely, Eric Jamaal, 10/24/1987, of 4126 N. Elsie Ave., Davenport; withheld judgment/supervision June 5 on DUI; $3,163 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
