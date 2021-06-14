Daily record: Monday, June 14, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Miller, Thomas J., 309 4th Ave., Matherville; guilty finding entered May 24 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $9,642 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Guilty finding entered May 24 on possession of meth less than five grams; 30 months probation.

Mitchell, Daniel James, 4/29/1997, of 1227 11th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered May 27 on felony fleeing/attempt elude officer 3+; $1,469 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 120 days in jail. Guilty finding entered May 27 on felony aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; 24 months probation, 120 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony fleeing/attempt elude officer 3+ and felony mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Berry, Breanna, 6/4/1994, of 667 W. 64th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered April 13 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $1,300 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.

Biederstedt, Christopher, 7/26/1999, of 4121 N. State Hwy. 251, Mendota, Ill.; charge dismissed April 26 on felony false report of offense and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter and misdemeanor false report to public safety agency.

