Daily record: Monday, June 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Stiles, Todd Allen, 10/23/1986, homeless, Rock Island; guilty finding entered April 3 on violate order/prior violate of order; $749 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 132 days credit time served.

Swinney, Dustin, 7/17/1989, of 2613 Coffelt Rd., Jacksonville, Ariz.; charge dismissed March 26 on three counts possession of controlled substance; $243 court costs.

Sykes, Will Earl Jr., 1/23/1968, of 1805 15th St., Apt. E, Silvis; charge dismissed March 31 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog and mfg/del one less than 15 grams heroin/analog and drug-induced homicide and four counts calculated criminal drug conspiracy.

Tomasson, Wayne A., 2/13/1979, of 518 17th St., Rapids City; guilty finding entered April 23 on meth delivery less than five grams; $3,782 court costs, 24 months probation, 225 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog.

Tomasson, Wayne A., 2/13/1979, of 518 17th St., P.O. Box 78, Rapids City; guilty finding entered April 23 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $986 court costs, 225 days credit time served, 24 months probation.

