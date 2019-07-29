ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Morney, Tremere, Davenport; Mc New, Amy, Hampton.
Mizner, Paul, Moline; Johnson, Wendy, East Moline.
Stevens, Nyle, Keleher, Arianna, both of Coal Valley.
Hanske, Nicholas, Brummet, Alexsis, both of Moline.
HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Mickley, Joseph, Kari.
Quinn, Colleen, James.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Clevenger, Donald W., 2/26/1964, of 5480 E. High St., Colona; guilty finding entered May 22 on reckless conduct/bodily harm; $2,616, 24 months conditional discharge, restitution.
Coleman, Rose M., 3/31/1987, of 4725 48th St. A, Moline; charge dismissed may 6 on driving revoked/suspended DUI.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Naab, Katie J., 10/15/1983, of 2736 15th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered June 5 on DUI; $4,353 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 30 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.
Neal, Julia D., 9/2/1972, of 728 26th St., East Moline; withheld judgment/supervision June 12 on DUI; $2,208 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Pikuza, Brandon J., 12/26/1991, of 175 15th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered June 5 on DUI; $3,297 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, 10 days home confinement.