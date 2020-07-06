Daily record: Monday, July 6, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Brody, Jacob Donovan, 6/10/1989, of 2049 18th St. B, Moline; guilty finding entered June 26 on domestic battery/other prior; $7,689 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail.
Cross, Stephen Samuel, 3/11/1983, of possession burglary tools; $2,523 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Dunham, Bobby Glenn II, 9/9/1975, of 912d Rebeeca Dr., Carbon Cliff; guilty finding entered Dec. 19, court date June 17, on felony aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked; 30 months probation, 96 days home confinement. $2,579 fine/costs. Guilty finding entered Dec. 19, court date June 17, on felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; 30 months probation, 96 days home confinement. Charge dismissed Dec. 19 on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence and felony aggravated DUI/3 and charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Venegas Jr., Gilbert M., 3/14/1977, of 502 1st Ave., Silvis; charge dismissed June 8 on DUI.
Wethington, Joshua E., 3/24/1990, of 5005 44th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed June 5 on DUI.
Zebronia, James Anthony, 9/13/1963, of 3565 Central Ave., Apt. A., Bettendorf; withheld judgment/supervision June 4 on DUI; 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
