Daily record: Monday, July 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Cole, Angela Dawn, 5/10/1970, of 1936 Carey Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered July 1 on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st; $439 fine/costs, seven days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance.

Dagen, Donald J., 9/24/1985, of 3511 Friendship Farm Rd., East Moline; guilty finding entered July 2 on forgery/issue/deliver document; $2,900 fine/costs, three years DOC, restitution. Guilty finding entered July 2 on forgery/issue/deliver document; three years DOC, restitution.

Davis, Semaj Decobie, 5/8/1996, of 1315 E. 38th St., Unit 11, Davenport; guilty finding entered July 2 on misdemeanor carry/possess firearm/1st; $1,754 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced July 2 on felony aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated UUW/vehicle/CM violation.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Mielke, Jordan David, 5/24/1996, of 625 N. Aldrich St,. Geneseo; withheld judgment with supervision June 23 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Raya, Vanessa, 9/15/1997, of 2303 Morton Dr., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision June 23 on DUI; $3,053 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

