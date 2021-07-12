Daily record: Monday, July 12, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Marrero, Jose V., 4/24/1981, of 1517 9th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered June 17 on felony domestic battery/other prior; $4,689 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered June 17 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; 30 months probation, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Helton, Sage W., 8/13/1997, of 224 1/2 Tremont St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 13 on felony domestic battery/other prior; $2,365 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, 94 days credit time served, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered May 19 on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; 24 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, 63 credit time served, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered May 19 on felony criminal trespass to residence/persons present; 24 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, 63 credit time served, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered May 19 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence; 24 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, 63 credit time served, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony violate bail bond/Class 2 offense and felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and two counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.