Daily record: Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Thompson, Darren, 2/16/1971, no address provided; guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on aggravated battery/peace officer; $2,344 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Vickers, Billie Jo, 11/19/1975, of 21166 Briar Bluff Rd., guilty finding entered Nov. 21 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,195 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Wagner, Derek Jermaine, 2/29/1984, of 1501 11th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 7 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $3,993 fine/costs, six years DOC.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
You have free articles remaining.
Thompson, Taylor J., 10/5/1993, of 545 24th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, restitution, 60 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Legeness, Robert E., 3/13/1973, of 629 2nd Ave. W., Milan; withheld judgment/supervision Dec. 17 on DUI; $12,030 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Ligeno, Jessica Alice, 10/11/1976, of 417 19th St., East Moline; $2,551 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Pence, Joseph W., 7/15/1981, of 9330 S. Peoria St., Chicago; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 2 on DUI; $2,933 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service.