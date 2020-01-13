Daily record: Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
White, Gabriel Keshon Sr., Christine.
Dilley, Austin, Kalyn.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Mayfield, Tabius Alan, 11/7/1990, of 1323 12th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed on felon fail/return from furlough; $63 court costs.
Mays, Rayontrez D., 11/7/1997, of 913 Rebecca Ave., Carbon Cliff; withheld judgment Nov. 15 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $5,885 fine/costs, 30 months probation/special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.
McCray, Jessie James, 1/4/1967, of 4421 53rd St. #1, Moline; Not guilty entered Nov. 7 on burglary.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Hawkins, Brooklyn S., 11/1/1988, of 815 20th St., Apt. 2, Rock Island; guilty finding Oct. 17 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,051 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail.
Henley, Blake R., 1/25/1995, of 311 S. W. St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 28 on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/injure; $300 fine/costs, two years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Hofmann, Tracy A., 12/17/1970, of 125 N. Stewart St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Oct. 17 on misdemeanor false report to public safety agency; $1,314 fine/costs, 12 months probation/special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on felony false alarm/complaint to 911.
Laub, Ted W., 5/18/1965, of 224 Atkinson St., Sheffield; guilty finding entered Oct. 17 on meth delivery less than five grams; $1,700 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 45 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Zarate-Cendejas, Juan A., 3/23/1983, of 520 15th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 1 on DUI; $2,031 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
McDonald, Timothy L., 4/6/1966, of 3717 N. Fairmont St., Lot 112, Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 2 on DUI; $2,471 fine/costs, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service.