Daily record: Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Pyron, Chad J., 10/1/1976, of 30441 Prairie, Rock Falls; guilty finding entered Nov. 7 on misdemeanor theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000; $5,679 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000. Charge dismissed on three counts of felony theft control intent.