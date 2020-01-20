Daily record: Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Pyron, Chad J., 10/1/1976, of 30441 Prairie, Rock Falls; guilty finding entered Nov. 7 on misdemeanor theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000; $5,679 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000. Charge dismissed on three counts of felony theft control intent.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ramirez, Jorge J., 8/10/1999, no address provided; guilty finding entered Oct. 18 o criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $249 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, restitution. Charge dismissed Oct. 18 on theft/$500-$10,000/school/worship/government and theft controlled intent less than $500 and burglary/school/daycare/worship and burglary.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Bushong, Donnielle K., 5/6/1983, of 1424 College Ave., Davenport; 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days in jail.
Carroll, Timothy W., 8/21/1971, of 15302 River Rd., East Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 27, court date Dec. 4, on DUI; $2,976 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, five days in jail, alcohol treatment.
Castillo, Victoria Jacqueline, 9/30/1992, of 172 Hero St., Silvis; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 4 on DUI; $2,693 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.