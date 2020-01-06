Daily record: Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Henderson, Trevon L., 7/15/2001, of 2937 11th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Nov. 12 on aggravated UUW/vehicle/delinquent minor.
Hill, Donovan A., 2/8/2001, of 5010 10th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 7 on aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle; $1,384 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 129 days credit time served.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Williams, Kenyetta I., 2/29/1996, of 240 Community Square #75, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $589 fine/costs, 30 days in jail. Charge discharge on felony aggravated battery/public place.
Williams, Troy S., 12/21/1987, of 614 Willow St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $10 court costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on forgery/issue/deliver document; two years six months DOC. Charge dismissed on felony forgery/issue/deliver document and two counts of misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.
Bettis, Nicole J., 3/12/1976, of 819 9th St., Colona; charge dismissed Oct. 17 on reviving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd.
Bopp, Kaylee M., 3/19/1988, of 3520 12th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 22 on burglary; $9,800 fine/costs, six years DOC, restitution. Charge dismissed on theft control intent $500/less than $10,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Martinez, Nicholas M., 11/5/2000, of 924 5th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 14 on DUI; $1,931 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Miller, Colleen M., 3/9/1989, of 2252 Bellevue Ave., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on DUI; $3,101 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
Pickett, Tara L., 1/31/1985, of 1359 Morten Drive, East Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 6 on DUI; $3,303 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 14 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Ellis, David L., 2/26/1970, of 790 Anderson County R., Frankston, Tex.; charge dismissed Oct. 22 on DUI.
Goodrich, Sean R., 6/27/1991, of 453 E. South St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Oct. 21 on DUI; $1,456 fine/costs, 364 days in jail.