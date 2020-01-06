Daily record: Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Hill, Donovan A., 2/8/2001, of 5010 10th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 7 on aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle; $1,384 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 129 days credit time served.

Williams, Troy S., 12/21/1987, of 614 Willow St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $10 court costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on forgery/issue/deliver document; two years six months DOC. Charge dismissed on felony forgery/issue/deliver document and two counts of misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.