Daily record: Monday, Jan. 4, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Fussell, Curtis, 8/27/1999, of 834 State Highway 17, New Windsor; charge dismissed Dec. 3 on theft deception intent $10,000 less than $100,000 and forgery/issue/deliver document.
Gordon, Demerus, 5/23/1993, of 1631 W. George Washington Blvd., Apt. 8, Davenport; charge dismissed Nov. 20 on armed violence/category I and mfg/del cannabis/2,000 less than 5,000 grams and felon possession/use weapon/firearm.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Keplinger, Julie M., 10/6/1977, of 313 S. Maple Ave., Kewanee; charge dismissed Oct. 30 on theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000.
Lozano, Hector S., 11/29/2000, of 929 N. Vine St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 15 on felony mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $6,490 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 43 days credit time served, 137 days in jail, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Guilty finding entered Oct. 15 on possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation with special conditions, 43 days credit time served, 137 days in jail, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on felony other amount narcotic sched I & II and felony possession of controlled substance and felony mfg/del cocaine/school/public high school/park and felony amount narcotic sched I/II/school/high school/park and misdemeanor consumption of liquor/minor and misdemeanor illegal possession ammunition/FOID.