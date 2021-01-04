Daily record: Monday, Jan. 4, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Lozano, Hector S., 11/29/2000, of 929 N. Vine St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 15 on felony mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $6,490 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 43 days credit time served, 137 days in jail, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Guilty finding entered Oct. 15 on possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation with special conditions, 43 days credit time served, 137 days in jail, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on felony other amount narcotic sched I & II and felony possession of controlled substance and felony mfg/del cocaine/school/public high school/park and felony amount narcotic sched I/II/school/high school/park and misdemeanor consumption of liquor/minor and misdemeanor illegal possession ammunition/FOID.