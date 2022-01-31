Daily record: Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Hollingshed, Andrew, 10/25/1996, of 1811 W. 7th St., Davenport; charge amended/reduced Jan. 13 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $167 court costs.
Kataura, Matthew K., 181 Mulberry Lane 35, Glen Ellyn, Ill.; charge dismissed Jan. 11 on two counts of other non-narcotic Sched I&II; $800 court costs; $800 court costs. Charge dismissed on two counts of possession of controlled substance. Charge dismissed Jan. 13 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Peterson, Gunner B., 8/13/1994, of 216 E. Pearl St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on felony possession of controlled substance; $1,375 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, special facility attend, 180 day in jail. Guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on felony possession of controlled substance; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, special facility attend, 180 day in jail. Guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on felony possession of aggravated battery/use deadly weapon; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, special facility attend, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st and three counts of misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.