Daily record: Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Walker, Jeremy David, 6/1/1986, of 2622 145th St., Delmar, Iowa; charge dismissed on armed violence/category I and possession of controlled substance and aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over and aggravated UUW/vehicle/loaded firearm; $100 court costs.
Webster, Julie M., 11/29/1965, of 1150 41st St. #61, Moline; charge dismissed Dec. 7 on violate stalk no contact order/2+.
Yuknis, Janice Lynn, 6/22/1984, of 1851 10th Ave., Apt. 28, Silvis; withheld judgment Dec. 10 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,545 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Vitale, Raymond, 1/13/1993, of 2727 Cherie Lane, Apt. 106, Ottawa, Ill.; guilty finding entered Oct 15 on felony burglary; $375 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony possession of burglary tools and misdemeanor theft/coin machine/commit theft.
Walker, David R., 5/14/1987, of 438 E. 72nd St., Apt. 3A, Chicago; guilty finding entered Oct. 28 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $1,500 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed Oct. 28 on felony possession of controlled substance.
Wall, Kira, 7/15/2002, of 759 McClure St., Galesburg; guilty finding entered Oct. 25 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $2,165 fine/costs, 36 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams.
Wofford, James A., 4/2/1991, of 808 N Chestnut St., 808 N. Chestnut St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 20 on possession of controlled substance; $75 fine/costs, one year DOC.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
St. Clair, Peyton J., 1/12/2002, of 2521 E. 34th St. Ct., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 7 on DUI; $2,633 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Sullivan, Curtis W., 3/7/1987, of 10620 1st St. W. #54, Milan; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 8 on DUI; $2,633 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Swanson, E. Harold, 2/20/1941, of 2519 29th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Dec. 9 on DUI; $30 court costs.
Williams, Alexander M., 9/19/1996, of 305 E. 11th St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 15 on DUI; $1,391 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Whitney, Victor J., 3/27/1992, of 4000 1/2 4th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 14 on DUI; $2,958 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.