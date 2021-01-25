Daily record: Monday, Jan. 25, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McIntire, Justin G., 3/26/1983, of 256 6th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Dec. 16 on misdemeanor mfg/del cannabis/2.5 - 10 grams; $1,849 fine/costs, 90 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony mfg/del cannabis/30-500.

Miles, Keeanne Shantrese Laroy, 1/21/1997, of 2104 18th Ave., Apt. 101, Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 4 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; $514 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300. Charge dismissed on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300 and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

Peters, Misty Lynn, 5/23/1980, of 19200 Elston Rd. #204, Fulton; withheld judgment Dec. 14 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,245 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Austin, Aquavion D., 4/16/1999, of 4444 17th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 9 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

