Daily record: Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Hood, Michael Leroy, 11/24/1952, of 209 Island Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 6 on aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle; $814 fine/costs, 85 days in jail, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than 5 grams and retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Krug, Jaime M., 5/11/1978, of 677 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline; charge dismissed Nov. 29 on theft/control/person less than $500.
Garrison, Charlea M., 2/24/1989, of 630 W. Chenango Ave., Englewood, Colo.; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Nov. 1 on possession of cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams; $1,195 fine/costs, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.
Halsted, John A G, 7/12/1998, of 835 24th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 18 on criminal damage/government property/less than $500; $1,117 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, anger management, restitution.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Davis, Amber R., 8/20/1981, of 304 Market St., Apt. B, Prophetstown; guilty finding entered Nov. 18 on DUI; $2,883 fine/costs, 12 months probation, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, seven days home confinement.