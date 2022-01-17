Daily record: Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Anderson, Juli, 1/15/1964, of 2515 16th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 4 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,915 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail.
Cribbs, Derrek, 1/7/1998, of 830 1st Ave., Lot 186, East Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 29 on aggravated DUI/accident/death; $3,977 fine/costs, four years DOC, 800 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/accident/death and reckless homicide and possession of controlled substance.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Beauchamp, Austin M., 4/17/1999, of 714 2nd St. D, Colona; guilty finding entered Nov. 18 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $2,149 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 90 days in jail, medical/mental treatment.
Booth, Zachery C., 12/3/1985, of 601 S. Stewart St. #14, Geneseo; guilty finding entered Nov. 16 on felony product five to 20 cannabis plants; $1,825 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 60 days home confinement, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor illegal possession of ammunition/FOID.