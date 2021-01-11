Daily record: Monday, Jan. 11, 2021

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Self, David R., 8/15/1996, of 610 E. 3rd St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; three years DOC. $626 fine/costs. Guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300. Guilty finding entered Oct 2 on burglary; four years DOC. Guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on theft/switch price/less than $300/previous conviction. Charge dismissed on theft control intent $500-$10,000 and theft con intent less than $500 prior.
Smith, Jerid A., 6/12/1979, of 603 N. Olin St., P.O. Box 166, Altona, Ill.; guilty finding entered Oct. 26 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300. Charge dismissed on felony retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Lindsey, Gary, 10/2/1968, of 1923 5th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 24 on retail theft/display merchandise; $860 fine/costs, two years DOC.
Marik, Ryan Robert, 9/20/1988, of 2421 12th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Nov. 25 on felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; $2,815 court costs.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Ramirez, Tony M., 9/6/1993, of 3403 214th St. N., Port Byron; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 19 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Rosales, Jared A., 9/6/2002, of 417 27th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 2 on DUI; 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.