Daily record: Monday, Jan. 11, 2021

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Self, David R., 8/15/1996, of 610 E. 3rd St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; three years DOC. $626 fine/costs. Guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300. Guilty finding entered Oct 2 on burglary; four years DOC. Guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on theft/switch price/less than $300/previous conviction. Charge dismissed on theft control intent $500-$10,000 and theft con intent less than $500 prior.