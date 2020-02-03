Daily record: Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Clay, Terrence Jermaine, 8/9/1977, of 1234 Glenhurst Ct., Rock Island; charge dismissed Dec. 30 on aggravated vehicle hijacking/weapon; $73 court costs.
Clayton, Andre, 5/13/1964, of 335 1/2 51st Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment Dec. 12 on possession of controlled substance; $3,870 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.
Collins, Troy T., 6/20/1988, of 1536 State St., Apt. 4, Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Dec. 26 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,185 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail.
Crawford, Randy Allen, 1/28/1984, of 2420 10th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams heroin/analog; $60,822 court costs, four years DOC.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ethridge, Bradford L., 11/12/1969, of 2720 Archer Dr., East Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 21 on felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 10-14; $834 fine/costs, four years DOC. Guilty finding entered Nov. 21 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; four years DOC. Guilty finding entered Nov. 21 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 364 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Nov. 21 on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty finding entered Nov. 21 on felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 10-14; two years DOC. Charge dismissed Nov. 21 on felony aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Overton, Raychar A., 2/20/1980, of 502 12th Ave., Hampton; withheld judgment/supervision Dec. 13 on DUI; $2,513 court costs, 12 months supervision.