Daily record: Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Clay, Terrence Jermaine, 8/9/1977, of 1234 Glenhurst Ct., Rock Island; charge dismissed Dec. 30 on aggravated vehicle hijacking/weapon; $73 court costs.

Clayton, Andre, 5/13/1964, of 335 1/2 51st Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment Dec. 12 on possession of controlled substance; $3,870 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.

Collins, Troy T., 6/20/1988, of 1536 State St., Apt. 4, Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Dec. 26 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,185 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail.

Crawford, Randy Allen, 1/28/1984, of 2420 10th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams heroin/analog; $60,822 court costs, four years DOC.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES