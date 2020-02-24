Daily record: Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Stevens, Brandon Jay, 4/5/1981, of 2653 Wooddale Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 13 on aggravated DUI/3; $4,829 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 30 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance and obstruct justice/destroy evidence.

Streight, Patrick, 7/15/1979, of 307 N. School St., Atkinson; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on received/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $2,855 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 30 hours public service.

Taylor, Amy J., 12/2/1991, of 4026 Lamphere Ct., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 4 on receive/possess/sell stolen vehicle; 13 years and six months DOC, 252 days credit time served.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Ince, Jaxson S., 2/24/1999, of 260 Windmont Rd., Kewanee; guilty finding entered on misdemeanor distribute harmful material to minor; $1,189 fine/costs; 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Dec. 30 on misdemeanor distribute harmful material to minor; 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on two counts of felony manufacturing harmful material/webcam/DVC.