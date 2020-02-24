Daily record: Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Stevens, Brandon Jay, 4/5/1981, of 2653 Wooddale Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 13 on aggravated DUI/3; $4,829 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 30 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance and obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
Streight, Patrick, 7/15/1979, of 307 N. School St., Atkinson; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on received/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $2,855 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 30 hours public service.
Taylor, Amy J., 12/2/1991, of 4026 Lamphere Ct., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 4 on receive/possess/sell stolen vehicle; 13 years and six months DOC, 252 days credit time served.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ince, Jaxson S., 2/24/1999, of 260 Windmont Rd., Kewanee; guilty finding entered on misdemeanor distribute harmful material to minor; $1,189 fine/costs; 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Dec. 30 on misdemeanor distribute harmful material to minor; 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on two counts of felony manufacturing harmful material/webcam/DVC.
Jennings, Mark, 9/1/1970, no address provided; charge dismissed Dec. 2 on felony two counts of possession on controlled substance and one count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $500.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Maloy, James C., 10/12/1974, of 5503 N. Linwood Ave., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 18 on DUI; $2,993 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 days public/community service.