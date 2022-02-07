Daily record: Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Blank, Alicia, 4/29/1964, of 1395 300th St., Sherrard; charge dismissed Jan. 25 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Stimage, Chris L., 4/16/1978, of 1433 S. 15th Ave., Maywood, Ill.; guilty finding entered Nov. 16 on felony aggravated UUW/vehicle/firearm loaded/no FOID; $964 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony felon possession/use weapon/firearm and felony aggravated UUW/vehicle/firearm loaded/no FOID and misdemeanor illegal possession of ammunition/FOID.

Tuck, Candice M., 5/20/1993, of 313 Maple, Kewanee; charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

HENR Y COUNTY DUIS

Shreves, Kimberly K., 12/16/1962, of 27250 210th Ave., Long Grove; charge dismissed Nov. 8 on DUI.

Stuckey, Kale R., 1/26/2002, of 1110 Pleasant St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 23 on DUI; $2,908 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Andrews, Justin J., 8/11/1990, of 13624 137th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; withheld judgment with supervision Jan 20 on DUI; $2,869 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Black, Tyler P., 11/19/2003, of 3320 21st Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Jan. 12 on DUI.

