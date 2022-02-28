Daily record: Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Munezero, Jean De Dieu, 6/6/1999, of 4848 N. Winthrop #1512, Chicago; guilty finding entered Feb. 4 on aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID; $1,384 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID.

Neels, Melanie Rose, 4/28/1984, of 227 15th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 4 on possession of controlled substance; $4,034 fine/costs, 180 days in jail, 24 months probation. Guilty finding entered Feb. 4 on use forged credit/debit card/less than $300; 180 days in jail, 24 months probation. Charge dismissed on use forged credit/debit card/less than $300.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Swearingen, Nicholas J., 6/30/1991, of 1306 W. 2nd St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 3 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $2,051 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 300 hours public/community service, 30 days in jail.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

McGrath-Fitzgerald, Katherine F., 8/11/1981, of 1936 Pershing Ave., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 26 on DUI; $2,161 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Traub, Austin T., 9/18/1997, of 601 E. 13th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; charge dismissed Jan. 26 on DUI.

Trice, Marcus E., 6/28/1997, of 520 30th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 26 on DUI; $2,462 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

