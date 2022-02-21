Daily record: Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Dixon, Chadd, 4/8/1980, of 111 20th St., Apt. 708, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 27 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,185 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail, one day credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth less than 5 grams.

Elliott, Sheena, 1/10/1982, of 1004 4th St. A, Hampton; guilty finding entered Feb. 4 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,785 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Millam, Terri J., 7/30/1984, of 200 East South St., Cambridge; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Dec. 1 on theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000; $8,539 fine/costs, 24 months probation, restitution, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on state benefit fraud more than $300.

Nanninga, Preston L., 9/26/1999, of 205 S. Depot St., P.O. Box 39, Annawan; guilty finding entered Dec. 15 on burglary; $200 fine/costs, three years DOC, restitution. Charge dismissed on theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Tyler, Morgan A., 12/26/1989 of 1222 14th Ave. S., Clinton; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 13 on DUI; $2,675 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Villafana, Eric, Jr., 4/19/1999, of 1825 10th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 19 on DUI; $2,883 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.

