Daily record: Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Linhart, Maryilyn R., 8/27/1996, of 2207 W. 4th St., Davenport; charge dismissed Jan. 21 on possession of controlled substance; $1,050.

Matthews, Aramentae B., 2/9/2001, of 124 16th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 21 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; $941 fine/costs, two years DOC. Charge dismissed on possession of stolen firearm.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Hart, John A., 10/13/1960, of 502 Pine St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 9 on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams; $2,315 fine/costs, four years DOC.

Ingle, Nicholas A., 1/7/1997, of 808 N. Chestnut St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 15 on felony armed violence/category III; $980 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment, anger management. Guilty finding entered Dec. 15 on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure; 30 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, drug treatment, anger management. Guilty finding entered Dec. 15 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment, anger management. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor aggravated assault/use deadly weapon.

