Daily record: Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Davis, Bijei N. 5/21/1993, of 6337 N. Claremont Ave., Chicago; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 7 on forgery/issue document/coin; $1,100 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on felony forgery/issue/deliver document. Charge dismissed on felony forgery/issue/deliver document.

Hicks, Paulette, 11/16/1960, of 502 6th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 8 on felony possession of controlled substance; $3,485 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Jackson, Jermane Kevane, 8/27/1977, of 1105 14th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Jan. 4 on possession of firearm with defaced serial number and two counts of felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Lopez, Susan N., 3/29/1988, of 304 E. 2nd St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 18 on DUI; $2,983 fine/costs, 12 months probation alcohol treatment, drug treatment, five days home confinement.

Moore, Kyle J., 9/27/1994, of 230 E. North St., Geneseo; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 12 on DUI; $2,683 fine/costs, 12 months supervision alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0