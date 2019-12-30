Daily record: Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
Daily record: Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Louscher, Taylor, Wheatley, Tayler, both of Moline.

Martinez, Lazaro, Rock Island; Aguirre, Sanjuana, Davenport.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

Bruss, Katy, Tyler.

Melendez, Rebeca, Raul.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Dykeman, Kyle L., 5/29/1981, of 2419 44th St., Moline; charge dismissed Nov. 25 on murder/strong probable kill/injure and conceal homicidal death.

Ewing, Cory R., 8/10/1978, of 1184 27th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 21 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $5,583 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Franklin, Kelvin O., 10/22/1975, of 1511 7th St., Apt 1, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 8 on criminal damage/government property/less than $500; $1,485 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Golden, Robert E., Jr., 5/3/1980, of 523 Parkview Dr., Eldridge; withheld judgment/supervision Nov. 13 on DUI; $3,581 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

