Daily record: Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Louscher, Taylor, Wheatley, Tayler, both of Moline.
Martinez, Lazaro, Rock Island; Aguirre, Sanjuana, Davenport.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Bruss, Katy, Tyler.
Melendez, Rebeca, Raul.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Dykeman, Kyle L., 5/29/1981, of 2419 44th St., Moline; charge dismissed Nov. 25 on murder/strong probable kill/injure and conceal homicidal death.
Ewing, Cory R., 8/10/1978, of 1184 27th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 21 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $5,583 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Franklin, Kelvin O., 10/22/1975, of 1511 7th St., Apt 1, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 8 on criminal damage/government property/less than $500; $1,485 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Golden, Robert E., Jr., 5/3/1980, of 523 Parkview Dr., Eldridge; withheld judgment/supervision Nov. 13 on DUI; $3,581 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.