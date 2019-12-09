Daily record: Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Shinn, Patricia, Mark.
Knott, Jason, Hilary.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Fesler, Michael L., 9/23/1976, of 926 N. Chestnut, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 16 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,526 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. 60 days in jail. Withheld judgment/2nd Chance on possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Schultz, Justin Michael, 11/14/1984, of 1025 15th Ave., 2 NW, East Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 18 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $70 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 131 days in jail, 131 days credit time served.
Shaw, Andre Marcus, 9/24/1984, of 427 7th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 11 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $404 court costs, four years DOC, 121 days credit time served.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Smithey, Jordan R., 12/10/1987, of 1016A N. 19th St., Saint Louis, Mo.; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 16 on DUI; $2,602 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.