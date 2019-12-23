Daily record: Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Dual, Albert L., 5/16/1978, of 604 8th St., Colona; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,775 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony domestic battery/contact/1-2 previous conviction and felony domestic battery/harm/1-2 previous conviction.

Ensley, Donald F., 1/25/1987, of 219 N. Center Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered Sept 23 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer; $874 fine/costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure and two counts of misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. Charge dismissed on felony felon possession/use weapon/firearm and misdemeanor unlawful use black-jack/knife.

Felt, Ashley M., 1/3/1985, of 403 SW 3rd St., Galva; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on felony residential burglary; $4,151 fine/costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction and misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500.