Daily record: Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Dual, Albert L., 5/16/1978, of 604 8th St., Colona; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,775 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony domestic battery/contact/1-2 previous conviction and felony domestic battery/harm/1-2 previous conviction.
Ensley, Donald F., 1/25/1987, of 219 N. Center Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered Sept 23 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer; $874 fine/costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure and two counts of misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. Charge dismissed on felony felon possession/use weapon/firearm and misdemeanor unlawful use black-jack/knife.
Felt, Ashley M., 1/3/1985, of 403 SW 3rd St., Galva; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on felony residential burglary; $4,151 fine/costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction and misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Butterbaugh, Shannon Jean, 8/22/1975, of 1956 Mt. Vernon Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids; guilty finding entered Nov. 15 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,159 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail, restitution.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Conwell, Porshia M., 4/11/1990, of 418 11th Ave. W., Milan; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 20 on DUI; $2,560 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Dahlstrom, Craig R., 6/23/1955, of 3411 60th St., Moline; charge dismissed Nov. 13 on DUI; $10 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Johnson, Tracy A., 4/21/1965, of 235 17th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgement with supervision Sept. 18 on DUI; $2,471 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours of public/community service.
Martin, Gary O., 7/14/1973, of 1601 Elm Shore Dr., Port Byron; charge dismissed Sept. 17 on DUI.