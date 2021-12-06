Daily record: Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Crisp, Kimberly, 1/9/1966, of 1016 N. Main St., Rochelle, Ill.; charge dismissed Nov. 5 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $800 court costs.
Eis, Lerald Donnie, 11/28/1960, of 420 E. 3rd St., Monticello, Iowa; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,175 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 months in jail.
Gaines, Peyton Kennedy, 12/6/1999, of 1215 24th St. Place #209, Moline; charge dismissed on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $800 court costs, 30 hours public/community service.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Benson, Kodi, 9/5/1994, of 304 N. 4th Ave., New Windsor; guilty finding entered Oct. 20 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $3,644 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, restitution. Charge dismissed on felony home invasion/cause injury and felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.
Blackburn, Daniel L, 3/7/1969, of 1111 Rose St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 8 on possession of controlled substance; $2,325 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, drug treatment.
Blair, Dean W., 7/31/1992, of 9341 1000 North Ave., Buda, Ill.; guilty finding entered Oct. 25 on burglary; $500 fine/costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed Oct. 25 on two counts of theft/unauthorized control and one count residential burglary.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Abbott, Anthony Durant, 3/11/1981, of 303 17th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 3 on DUI; $3,033 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment.