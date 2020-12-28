Daily record: Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Baddgor, Ocean Lee, 12/22/2000, of 1015 Broadway #7, Monmouth; guilty finding entered Nov. 24 on possession of meth less than five grams; 22 days credit time served; $985 court costs. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth less than five grams.

Beecher, Addy, 2/14/1990, of 2111 Groe St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,820 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on aggravated UUW/person/loaded firearm; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated UUW/person/loaded firearm.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Wasson, Kent A., 4/27/1966, of 1116 Arland St., Rock Falls; guilty finding entered Sept. 11 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $2,626 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 30 days electronic monitoring.