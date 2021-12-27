Daily record: Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Best, Kylie R E, 9/13/1994, of 1819 43rd St., Moline; charge dismissed Dec. 7 on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams; charge dismissed Dec. 7 on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams.
Billups, Frank III, 10/10/1995, of 4111 9th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 8 on possession of controlled substance; $4,439 fine/costs, three years and six months DOC. Charge dismissed on mfg/del one less than 15 grams of heroin/analog.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Rebholz, Charlene F., 12/6/1961, of 605 Hollis St., Apt. 305, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 8 on theft/control less than $500/prior; $800 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail.
Reddy, Joseph K., 9/12/2001, of 1414 10th St., Orion; guilty finding entered Oct. 8 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer; $1,590 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, medical/mental treatment. Guilty finding entere4d Oct. 8 on misdemeanor violate order of protection; 24 months probation, 90 days in jail, medical/mental treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor violate order of protection.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Weathers, Ivan C., 5/19/1999, of 3204 39th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 19 on DUI; $2,228 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Woods, Donald Leon, Jr., 9/13/1977, of 1440 Stonebridge Circle, Apt. 35, Wheaton, Ill.; guilty finding entered Nov. 29 on DUI; $2,833 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 240 public/community service, alcohol treatment.