Daily record: Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Veloz, Dakota, 12/31/1998, of 311 54th St., #2, Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 30 on mfg/distribute look-alike substance; $4,235 court costs, 30 months probation, 90 days in jail.

Veloz, Dakota, 12/31/1998, of 4271 22nd Ave., Apt. 4, Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 30 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $518 court costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Oct. 30 on possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation, 90 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Jeffries, Ahmad R., 6/5/1987, of 11545 S. Aberdeen St., Chicago; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $2,051 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 30 jail, 300 hours public/community service.

Johnson, Cody M., 11/15/1996, of 39 Lakeland Terrace, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on possession of meth less than five grams; $50 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 194 days in jail, drug treatment.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS