Daily record: Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Dillon, Ashley Michelle, 6/30/1998, of 225 Beaver Creek Center, Apt. 6, North Liberty; guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $3,257 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on felony escape of felon from penal institute; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $330 and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.