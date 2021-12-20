Daily record: Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Dillon, Ashley Michelle, 6/30/1998, of 225 Beaver Creek Center, Apt. 6, North Liberty; guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $3,257 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on felony escape of felon from penal institute; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $330 and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Peed, Matthew T., 2/28/2003, no address listed, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 26 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $639 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced Aug. 11, 2021, court date Oct. 26, on felony aggravated battery/public place. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/strangle.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Butler, Cory L., 3/12/1984, of 334 9th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on DUI; $1,511 fine/costs.
Canales, Samantha A., 10/21/1998, of 175 Hero St., Silvis; withheld judgment/supervision Nov. 24 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Carranza, Denis, 6/23/1973, of 81 Irving Ave., Wyandanch, N.Y.; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 1 on DUI; $2,513 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.