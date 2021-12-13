Daily record: Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Hulslander, Holden M., 10/21/1988, of 401 South Chestnut St., Apt. 403A, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 25 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,051 fine/costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Oct. 25 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; one year DOC.
Haun, John D., 1/5/1989, of 1559 Angling Rd., Alexis; guilty finding entered Oct. 22 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $1,515 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days credit time served, restitution.
Hintz, Donald L., Jr., Colona, of 104 Kershaw Ct., Colona; guilty finding entered Oct. 28 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $2,076 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 30 days electronic monitoring.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Paulsen, Brent T., 2/16/1989, of 7071 Appomattox Road, Apt. 4, Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 19 on DUI; $2,959 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
March, Lee H., 3/7/1960, of 1627 5th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 4 on DUI; $2,381 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five days credit time served.
Matthews, Johnny D., 6/30/1971, of 722 5 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Nov. 5 on DUI.
McKay, Seth A., 2/28/1984, of 207 1st Ave., POB 322, Carbon Cliff; charge dismissed Nov. 10 on DUI.