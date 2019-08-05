ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Fernandez, Arthur, Burke, Elizabeth, both of Rock Island.
Blackert, Eric, Tampico, Frutiger, Rachael, both of Tampico.
Nordrum, Tyler, Hinton, Rebecca, both of Rock Island.
Karstens, Andrew, Hanson, Samantha, both of Rock Island.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Thurman, Christopher, Palmer, Andrea, both of Geneseo.
Reiling, Kyle, Colon, Priscilla, both of Atkinson.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Angel, Tanisha, 8/1/1990, of 915 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; withheld judgment July 12 on other controlled narcotic sched I&II; $919 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge amended on mfg/del one less than 15 grams of cocaine/analog.
Angelo, Shauna Lynn, 9/29/1980, of 316 Clinton St., Boone, Iowa; guilty finding entered July 30 on burglary; $5,043 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 176 days in jail, 176 days credit time served, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on residential burglary. Charge dismissed on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Jones, Christopher D., 1/2/1982, of 601 5th St., Colona; guilty finding entered May 1 on DUI; $2,685 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five days in jail, alcohol treatment.
Lucas, Austin M., 11/14/1996, of 21 Pleasantview Drive, Annawan; charge dismissed May 9 on DUI.