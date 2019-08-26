ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Ruiz, Jose H., 5/10/1994, of 2127 12th St., Moline; guilty finding entered July 18 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $5,243 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Starberg, Leon H. Jr., 12/21/1979, of 724 20th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment July 12 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $670 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 16 days credit time served, 30 hours public/community service, alcohol treatment.
Stark, Hope C., 8/28/1980, of 3010 W. 49th St., Lot 72, Davenport; guilty finding entered July 5 on felony possession of controlled substance; $2,699 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 19 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Thomas, Nathan D., 11/15/1992, of 1102 Mansur Ave., Carbon Cliff; not guilty entered July 23 on DUI; $155 court costs.
Vanhuele, Emil M. Jr., 5/4/1965, of 2403 4th St. A., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 16 on DUI; $2,931 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.