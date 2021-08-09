Daily record: Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Sanchez, Albre, 2/3/1989, of 715 W. 17th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered June 28 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,450 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery less than five grams.

Seebeck, Chyanna G., 8/14/1997, of 1706 Stadium Ct., Rock Island; withheld judgment June 28 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,010 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.

Simon, Jaird, 6/19/2002, of 433 8th St., Moline; guilty finding entered July 9 on burglary without causing damage; $1,064 court costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on burglary without causing damage.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Janofsky, Jeffrey R., 2/24/1954, of 5951 Greenview Trl, N. Ridgeville, Ohio; withheld judgment/2nd Chance June 24 on possession of cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams; $11,465 fine/costs, 24 months probation wit special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.