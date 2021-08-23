 Skip to main content
Daily record: Monday, Aug. 23, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Kueter, Anthony C., 6/16/1991, of Milan, homeless, guilty finding entered July 19 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,660 court costs, 24 months probation, 44 days credit time served. 

Lear, Maranda Jean, 8/2/1999, of 4213 14th St., Moline; withheld judgment July 26 on felony possession of controlled substance; $5,797 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Withheld judgment on felony possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300. 

Maland, Amber Lynn, 2/19/1997, of 1918 15th St. A, Moline; withheld judgment July 19 on possession of controlled substance; $3,030 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions. 

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Vermudez, Ramon, 1/20/1960, of 518 Willow St., Kewanee; charge dismissed May 21 on DUI. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Atwater, Davan L., 5/4/1988, of 1625 12th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed July 23 on DUI; $85 court costs.

Best, Tracy A., 3/27/1958, of 4604 31st Ave., Moline; charge dismissed July 27 on DUI.

Burroughs, Richard L., 9/30/1950, of 4603 26th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 28 on DUI; $2,733 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

