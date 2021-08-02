 Skip to main content
Daily record: Monday, Aug. 2, 2021
Daily record: Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

 ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McCleary, Amanda J., 1/7/1987, of 3444 Heatherton Dr. #4, Davenport; withheld judgment June 28 on possession of controlled substance; $3,951 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.

McCray, Jessie Cee, 12/5/1990, of 812 7th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 20, 2020, court date July 13 on residential burglary; six years DOC, two years mandatory supervised Rls (MSR).  

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Aman, Randy D., 3/4/1972, of 507 Appanoose St., Ottumwa; not guilty entered June 10 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,359 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 45 days credit time served, drug treatment.

Anderson, Leah J., 1/14/1997, of 418 NE 2nd St., Galva; guilty finding entered June 10 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,359 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 45 days credit time served, drug treatment. 

Cassel, Angela R., 11/1/1982, of 101 N. East St., Cambridge; guilty finding entered on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,774 fine/costs. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Cochuyt, Zachary A., 2/4/1991, of 2440 McMillian Court, Rock Island; charge dismissed on DUI; $10 court costs.

