Daily record: Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McCleary, Amanda J., 1/7/1987, of 3444 Heatherton Dr. #4, Davenport; withheld judgment June 28 on possession of controlled substance; $3,951 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.

McCray, Jessie Cee, 12/5/1990, of 812 7th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 20, 2020, court date July 13 on residential burglary; six years DOC, two years mandatory supervised Rls (MSR).

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Aman, Randy D., 3/4/1972, of 507 Appanoose St., Ottumwa; not guilty entered June 10 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,359 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 45 days credit time served, drug treatment.

Anderson, Leah J., 1/14/1997, of 418 NE 2nd St., Galva; guilty finding entered June 10 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,359 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 45 days credit time served, drug treatment.