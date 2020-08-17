Daily record: Monday, Aug. 17, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Wakeland, Justin Tubbs, 10/4/1982, of 909 83rd Ave. W., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 16 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,936 fine/costs.

Wickman, Chad A., 12/28/1992, of 1121 W. 14th St., Davenport; charge dismissed July 28 on meth delivery less than five grams.

Wright, Justyn Dameon, 8/22/1997, of 4535 15th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 29 on misdemeanor aggravated assault/public property; $1,174 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 120 days in jail, four days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated assault to peace officer/firefighter/ER worker.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Polito, Andrew J., 7/3/1975, of 4018 27th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed July 27 on DUI; $10 court costs.

Sausedo, Gratianni F., 5/1/1985, of 2338 30th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 29 on DUI; $2,743 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, 10 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.

Schmitz, Karl B., 7/24/1962, of 2510 22 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; charge amended/reduced July 30 on DUI; $1,642 fine/costs.

