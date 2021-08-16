Daily record: Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Davis, Jacob, 6/29/1985, of 236 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; guilty finding entered July 16 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $554 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 24 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced July 16 on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor obstructing identification.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Peed, Haley M., 12/20/1999, of 404 Rice St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered June 24 on felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $2,051 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 60 days in jail, drug treatment, restitution. Guilty finding entered June 24 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, 60 days in jail, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.