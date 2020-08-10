Daily record: Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

ROCK ISLANDCOUNTY FELONIES
Foreman, Gary L., 11/6/1986, of 356 W. Milton Ave., Hazel Park, Mich; charge dismissed on use of account number/code/more than $150 and possession fraudulent ID card; $3,327 court costs.
Garcia-Ceja, Edgar, 10/17/1988, of 4112 26th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed on four counts of aggravated domestic battery/strangle; $13,425 court costs.
Gray, Rondale Laveen, 6/4/1984, of 5511 34th Ave., Apt. 3, Moline; guilty finding entered July 20 on aggravated domestic battery/strangle; $2,449 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 122 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on receive/possession/sell stolen vehicle; $2,449 fine/costs.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Atkins, Amber Marie, 2/4/1985, of 1018 Grand Ct., Davenport; withheld judgment/supervision July 20 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Borisek, Michael J., 6/18/1958, of 1629 12th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment/supervision July 29 on DUI; $3,163 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Burch, Jasmine V., 11/14/1996, of 509 18th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision July 22 on DUI; $2,503 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
